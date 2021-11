General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captian Smart is live on Onua TV with another edition of Onua Maakye.



The weekday morning show hosted by the maverick journalist delves into issues pertaining to politics, business, and all trending news in the country.



Watch today's episode of Onua Maakye below:



Host of Onua Maakye,