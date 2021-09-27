LIVESTREAMING: Onua Maakye with Captain Smart

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captian Smart is live on Onua TV with another edition of Onua Maakye.



The weekday morning show hosted by the maverick journalist brings to viewers discussions on all trending news items in the country.



Packed with various segments, the show does inform, entertain and educate viewers.



Known for his unending campaign against corruption, Captain Smart on Onua Maakye delves into issues of corruption and governance every morning with a mission to put leaders on their toes.



Watch today's episode of Onua Maakye below:



