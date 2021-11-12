LIVESTREAMING: One-year anniversary mass service for late former President Rawlings

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings will on Friday November 12, 2021 hold a commemorative mass to mark the first year anniversary of his demise.



The former Ghanaian leader passed away on November 12, 2020 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



His demise sent shockwaves to the Ghanaian public when it was first reported with many still yet to come into terms of his passing.



The memorial mass will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka and is open to the public.



People from all works of life including government officials, traditional leaders, political leaders, members of parliament, diplomats, cadres and many sympathisers are expected to attend the mass service.



The family of the late Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings in an earlier statement stated that people seeking to attend the commemorative mass are to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.



The service is expected to start at 9.00 am.



