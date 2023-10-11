LIVESTREAMING: One-week observation held for late Theresa Kufour

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor has gathered for a one-week observation of her passing.



Mrs Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President J.A. Kufuor died age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.



Mrs. Kufuor lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after studying at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London, and qualifying as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.



Before marrying John Kufuor, she was known as Theresa Mensah and was the last born to her parents. Her elder brother was the late NPP stalwart, J.H. Mensah.



