LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta censure committee sittings begin

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alban Bagbin, on Thursday, November 10 constituted an ad hoc committee to probe allegations in a vote of a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was made of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.



Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which motion is seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.



The committee is expected to submit a report within 7 days.



It will be chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond and the MP for Bolgatanga Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.



The three members from the Minority side are:



MP for North Tongu; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa;



MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings; and



MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor.



From the Majority caucus, the members include:



MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah;



MP for Asante-Akim Central, Michael Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi; and



MP for Sekondi, Andrew Kofi Agyapa Mercer.



Proceedings will be televised live.



