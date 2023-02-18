LIVESTREAMING: Newsfile on Joy News

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s edition of Newsfile will majorly focus on the disturbances in Bawku which has claimed many lives in the past few days.



Aside from the killings, the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.



Jubilations were seen all over the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, as well as the traditional city of Mamprugu.



However, the government issued a statement rejecting the installation of a new Chief of Bawku by the King of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Sherigah II.



The government in the statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II remains the Bawku Naba.



It added that the security apparatus in Bawku have been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.



Other prominent issues which made the headlines during the week will be brought to the fore in today’s discussions including Ken Ofori-Atta's statement of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



Watch a livestream of the show here



