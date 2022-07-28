LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another day in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



In today’s issue, Stella Sogli brings you every detail about In Vitro Fertilisation popularly known as IVF. She sits with a specialist from Medifem and some persons undergoing the IVF birth process on this episode of the GhanaWeb Special.



Catch all the trending stories that made headlines in the entertainment industry as well.



Other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.



Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, July 28, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



