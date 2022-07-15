LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Welcome to another day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.



Also, in today's edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits with an expert from the E-crime Bureau, Eric Mensah, to get some education on financial sector fraud, how to identify and report crimes.



Joel Eshun hits the streets to ask Ghanaians to choose between the Champions League and their partners, we get to see some reactions of Ghanaians and who they'd rather give priority to.



These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.



Parliament proceedings on Friday, July 15, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



