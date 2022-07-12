LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to a new week in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.



George Ayisi interacts with some stakeholders on the possible impact of the Russia-Ukraine invasion on Ghana's Economy.



As part of a playback series, Wonder Ami Hagan brings highlights from an artist turning trash into art worth millions of cedis.



These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.



Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, July 12, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below



