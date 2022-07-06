LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings, as well as entertain you.



In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell you, why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on this episode of the GhanaWeb Special.



Father Andrew Campbell, known as the Lepers priest also tells his intriguing story to Etsey Atisu, how he became the leper’s priest and how he earned that title in the playback of ‘The Untold’.



As part of a playback series, Wonder Ami Hagan brings you highlights from one of the biggest forest reserves in the country, The Shai Hills Forest Reserve, and the story of the indigenous first inhabitants of the Krobo land among other interesting lineups for the day.



Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, July 6 will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below



