You are here: HomeNews2022 06 06Article 1554068

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with a report from Mawuli Ahorlumegah regarding a language translator app founded by Dr. Paul Azunre for the repeat of BizTech.

Creator of the Ladies Entrepreneurship Club and founder of Apples and Pears Ltd. Tonisha Tagoe takes her turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 2 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment