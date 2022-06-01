LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif on the repeat of Talkertainment.



On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun brings you a preview of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on Saturday, May 28 with football fans on the repeat of the show.



Wonder Ami Hagan will also come your way with a thrilling interview with Ibrahim Mahama the artiste on the repeat of People&Places.



