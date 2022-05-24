You are here: HomeNews2022 05 24Article 1545005

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to Tuesday, GhanaWeb has put together content to educate, inform and entertain on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with a repeat of #SayItLoud as Goerge Ayisi sits with the victims of the Mawarko food poisoning scandal.

A repeat of Bloggers' Forum continues as Abrantepa and his guests tackle issues in the Entertainment industry.

Wonder Ami Hagan comes your way with people and places. A repeat of Diaspora Link continues and we end things with Sports Check.

This and many more on GhanaWeb TV. Stay Tuned.


Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment