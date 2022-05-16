LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's another beautiful Monday morning and GhanaWeb knows exactly how to get you ready for the week.





We have put together great content to inform educate and entertain you on all subjects and topics.





We start things off with a repeat of Diaspora Link as Diallo Sumbry sits down with Dr. Kofi Ayini.



We continue with a repeat of Talkertainment as Elsie Lamar has a conversation with Shugatiti who gives us insight about her father's death and her career as a nudist.



A repeat of The Untold continues with Etsy Atisu as he takes us through the gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika.



An all-new episode of The Lowdown follows as host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits down with Jonathan Quaye as he discloses the number of studies and processes he had to pass through to become a tandem paragliding pilot as he explains that paragliding piloting cannot be studied online.





We end with a repeat of Nkommo Woho and BizTech...



This and many more on GhanaWeb Tv, Stay tuned.



