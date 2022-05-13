LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

It's another Friday in the month of May in 2022 and GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will entertain you with the review of the 23rd VGMA Awards.



Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti on Sports Check.



On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians about the May 9 disaster and lessons learnt from the incident.



Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with all the business stories for this week.



Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for this week.



Watch the stream below:



