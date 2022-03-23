LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the mid-week GhanaWeb TV has put together content that is meant to entertain, inform and educate you on all subjects and topics.





We begin today with a repeat of Talkertainment as host Elsie Lamar sits down with OB Amponsah.





We continue with a repeat of The Untold with Etsey Atisu as he takes us through the healing Gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika.





Sports Debate follows next with Joel Eshun as he takes to the streets of Accra to ask sports fans their views on the Black stars going up against the super Eagles in Kumasi with the Ayew brothers.



We end things with People and Places with Wonder Ami Hagan





Stay Tuned...



