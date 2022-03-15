LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 15Article 1490879

Welcome to Tuesday "Abena Da" GhanaWeb has put together insightful, educational, and entertaining content for you.


On the menu today, George Ayisi talks to Ishmael Adjei, a final year Visual Arts student of Swedru Business Senior High School who was stabbed due to an unprovoked confrontation by some schoolmates on a whole new episode of #SayItLoud.

Mrs. Oprare Gyan comes your way with her guests as they discuss Artistes playing concerts in the Diaspora on a repeat of Blogges' Forum.

Wonder Ami Hagan takes a final Tour of Shai Hills and delves into the story behind the reserve's baboons.


A repeat of Diaspora Link as Diallo sits with Kwab Asamoah who gives us details into how his business Kustoms Looks came about.

We end things with Perez Erzoah and Kobe Woyome as they discuss parliaments probe in Ghana's performance at the 2021 Afcon


This and so much more on GhanaWeb TV..... Stay tuned


