LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Welcome to another Wednesday in the month of February as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment sits with Comedian OB Amponsah.



We bring you a repeat of the second episode of Wonder Ami Hagan's tour at the Shai Hills on People&Places as well.



Benefo Buaben Abrantepa will also come your way with a repeat of last week's Bloggers' Forum with his panellists.



These and many other national events will be aired.



Watch the stream below:



