LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in the month of February as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, we bring you Diallo Sumbry's interview with Ivy Prosper, an author and professional who talks about her Ghanaian background, her journey from Ghana to Canada, and Canada to Ghana.



Playbacks of Ishmael Batoma's conversation about his experiences as a NABCO trainee with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown will air; Amma Broni's latest gist in the showbiz industry last week will also come your way.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech will also bring you the story of Sarah Nyarko, a female carpenter.



These and many other national events will be aired.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



