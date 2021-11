General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News Night on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.



Some major issues to covered:



* Bawumia speaks on digitization

* Special Prosecutor to probe Juaben MCE nominee

* Aboboyaa riders protest highway ban

* Move to remove Chief Justice from General Legal Council



Watch the livestream below: