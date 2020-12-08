General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: NPP responds to NDC's flipping claims

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party is also holding a press conference to respond to the NDC claims that have flipped certain seats.



According to John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, the NDC's claims are without merit and should be disregarded.



He said that the NPP has flopped in key constitutions and that some constituencies that belonged to them have been wrestled by the NPP.



He disclosed that in three of the five Northern Regions, the NPP is leading the NDC.



John Boadu said the NPP could not back their claims with figures but only peddled falsehood.



He stated that per the numbers collated by the party itself, it is confident of winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections.









