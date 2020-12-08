General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NDC executives hold another press conference

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Executives Council of the National Democratic Congress is holding a press conference to address some issues concerning the ongoing collation of ballots.



The presser comes barely an hour after John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the party spoke to the media.



John Mahama accused the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo of seeking to rig the ballots.



Without reference to any credible figures, John Mahama declared himself the winner of the elections.



He also said that the NDC has captured majority seats in Parliament.



The executives are expected to make similar claims and also make new allegations including attempts to use military officers to rig the elections.



