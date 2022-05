General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mozambique president, Filipe Jacinto Nyuisi will be addressing parliament today May 25.



This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



This is the first time the president has visited Ghana.



He earlier met the president Nana Akufo-Addo for a joint press conference at the Jubilee House.



Watch the livestream of his address here