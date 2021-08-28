LIVESTREAMING: Movers and Shakers conference 2021

Religion of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: Royal House Chapel

The youth ministry of Royal House Chapel is set to host one of the most successful conferences dubbed “The Movers and Shakers Conference”.



This annual conference gathers about 10,000 young adults, men and women, comprising graduates and young professionals, from all Royalhouse Chapel Churches in Ghana, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Due to the covid pandemic, virtual participation is of great essence.



Seasoned speakers billed for this year’s event are as follows Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, Bishop Charles Agyinasare and Bishop Dominic Allotey.



The conference dubbed, “The Movers and Shakers “, seeks to empower the youth in the most unique way to shape, prepare, equip and empower them to take over in the coming years, a vision which is yielding effective results. This Year’s Movers and Shakers Conference 2021 has the theme: Give Me The Key.



This conference which seeks to enrich the lives of young adults is happening on Saturday, 28th August at the “Oil Dome,” Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange



