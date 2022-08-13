LIVESTREAMING: Movers and Shakers Conference 2022

Religion of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: Royal House Chapel International

The World Movers Generation (WMG), the youth ministry of Royal House Chapel International presents Movers and Shakers Conference 2022 - the annual gathering of youth from across the world for a time of spiritual impartation under the auspices of the Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah. This year's edition is under the theme "Something is about to Happen" and promises to be bigger and better with a packed schedule of seasoned conference speakers. You don't want to miss it!



This annual conference gathers about 10,000 young adults, men and women, comprising graduates and young professionals, from all Royalhouse Chapel Churches in Ghana, United Kingdom and United States of America.



Due to the covid pandemic, virtual participation is of great essence. Seasoned speakers billed for this year's event are as follows Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Rita Korankye Ankrah, Hon. Sam George, Rev. Emmanuel Agormeda, Dr. Evans Oppong.



The conference dubbed, "The Movers and Shakers Conference 2022", seeks to empower the youth in the most unique way to shape, prepare, equip and empower them to take over in the coming years, a vision that is yielding effective results. The Conference is happening on Saturday, 13th August at the Oil Dome, near the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.



