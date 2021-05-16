LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information holds press conference

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information will this afternoon at 1:00 pm hold a press conference to update journalists and citizens on government's resolve to delivering reliable and affordable power supply.



Already, some parts of the country have been experiencing intermittent power outages since May 10 with a scheduled completion for Monday, May 18 2021.



The scheduled interruptions in power supply to parts of Accra is as a result of construction works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) with a number of key projects currently ongoing to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti regions.



The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on their part have assured Ghanaians of their urgent commitment to complete the projects on time to bring relief to the system and customers.



Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will provide the updates at today's press conference.



