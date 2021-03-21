LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information holds press conference

General News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information will be holding a press conference to update citizens on the latest developments by government.



This comes after Parliament on Friday, March 19, 2021 approved the 2021 Budget statement which was earlier presented by Caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu before Parliament on March 12.



The approval, however did not pass off after some controversy, it had to resort to continuous voting. This saw some 137 MPs voting in favour of approving the budget as against 134 MPs voting against it.



The adoption of the budget means government's machinery can now kickstart in earnest, what is left is the sectorial budget allocations then appropriation is done for the entire government set up.



Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will be providing the updates.



