LIVESTREAMING: Ministry for Roads and Highway appears before Public Accounts Committee

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry for Roads and Highways has appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to address concerns and inquiries regarding its financial management and accountability.



The PAC, as a parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing the use of public funds, will seek clarification on various issues related to the ministry's expenditures, project execution, and adherence to financial regulations.



This engagement with the PAC allows for transparency and accountability in the utilization of public funds, ensuring that the Ministry for Roads and Highways operates in accordance with proper financial protocols.



During the session, members of the PAC will scrutinize the ministry's financial statements, review audit reports, and seek clarification on any discrepancies or concerns.







