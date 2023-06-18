LIVESTREAMING: Mahama storms Assin North to campaign for Gyakye Quayson, Day 2

Politics of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, June 18, 2023, touched down at the Assin North Constituency for campaign ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election.



Mahama had to stop his campaign for two hours on Saturday after a female member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died in the course of the campaign after an accident.



The former president ins on the road again today, Sunday, June 18, 2023.



He is currently at the Breku Methodist School Park week, where a community durbar is being held.



