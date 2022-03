General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has reconvened to debate the details of the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) as delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



The SoNA also came a day after the House finally approved the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy)



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is in the seat, preceding over the proceedings of the House.



Watch the proceedings here: