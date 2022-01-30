You are here: HomeNews2022 01 30Article 1457170

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: MOI press briefing, updates on education in Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is updating the general public on issues in education in Ghana currently dubbed, "Update on Education in Ghana".

Various teacher unions have embarked of industrial actions in this month alone, with the latest being the University Teachers Association of Ghana.

The strike has already been in session for three weeks, which means that schools may have to shut down.

There's also been growing concerns about the semester system introduced by government earlier this year.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum is currently briefing the press.

Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter