LIVESTREAMING: Launch of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A host of Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians made up of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of former President John Evans Atta Mills have gathered for the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage.



The event is being held at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana – Legon, in Accra.



In an earlier statement announcing the event, the Chairman of JEAM Memorial Heritage, Alex Segbefia noted that the main speech at the launch was going to be delivered by Senior Economist and elder statesman Kwame Pianim.



Also expected to grace the event is former President John Dramani Mahama and other leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Watch the event below:



