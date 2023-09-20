LIVESTREAMING: Launch of GIMPA Faculty of Law Alumni Association and public lecture

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: GIMPA

The GIMPA Faculty of Law is set to launch its Alumni Association.



The Association will be on one big platform to connect all graduates of the GIMPA FACULTY of LAW to share experiences and leverage connections for professional advancement.



The launch is slated for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2 pm at the GB Auditorium, GIMPA-Greenhill.



The launch will be climaxed by a PUBLIC LECTURE to be delivered by the Minister for Information and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the theme “A Legal Framework for Communicating



