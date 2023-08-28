LIVESTREAMING: Launch of 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV is going live today, August 28, 2023, for the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Women's Edition.



Join your hosts Elsie Lamar and Naa Oyoe Quartey as they reveal the categories these super women will be awarded as well as provide information on how you can nominate someone or yourself for this year’s event.



The launch is being streamed on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube [GhanaWebTV] and on Facebook [GhanaWeb] and all other GhanaWeb social media platforms.



Watch the stream of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Women’s Edition below:



