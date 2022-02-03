LIVESTREAMING: Korle Bu educates public on health checks

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

The Korle bu Teaching hospital is holding its first webinar for 2022 to help raise awareness on pertinent health issues.



The fifth edition of the Korle Bu Webinar series seeks to educate the general public on the importance of prioritizing their health and visiting the hospital for regular check-ups.



The hospital is discussing with a group of knowledgeable experts, the importance of knowing your health numbers.



The webinar is spearheaded by Dr. George Nketiah, who is the main speaker alongside Dr. Allen Steele Dadzie, a moderator, and Dr. Roberta Lamptey, a panelist.



The webinar themed: “Know your health numbers before it’s too late” will help raise awareness on the need to have regular check-ups to ensure an individual is fit.



Join the Livestream here:







Participants can also join on zoom with the registration details below:



MEETING ID – 89431757095

PASSWORD: 796209