LIVESTREAMING: Kennedy Agyapong speaks on recent developments

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is speaking to some allegations that have been made against him.



The lawmaker is set to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament for some comments he made against Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM.



Kennedy Agyapong has been accused of inciting the public against the journalist and also threatening his life.



He has maintained that he did not threaten the journalist and was just incensed by what he believes to be false reportage on his side.



He is set to address these developments and also substantiate some allegation he has made against the Multimedia Group and its owner in tonite's edition of The SEAT show which airs on NET2 TV.



