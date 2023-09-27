You are here: HomeNews2023 09 27Article 1852286

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Ken Agyapong speaks at the annual conference on innovation and entrepreneurship summit

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agapong addresses the youth at the 2023 annual conference on innovation and entrepreneurship summit.

This initiative, known as the Entrepreneurship Jobs for All (E-Jobs4All) Summit, is being held at the JACCD Design Institute Africa, North Legon-Accra, under the theme ‘Entrepreneurship and innovation: the key to sustainable and decent jobs and wealth creation’.


