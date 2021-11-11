LIVESTREAMING: Jubilee House press briefing, November 11

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The seat of the Presidency at the Jubilee House will this morning hold a press briefing to update journalists and citizens on recent developments by the government.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently returned home from Glasgow, Scotland after attending the COP26, a climate-focused conference.



Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin is expected to provide updates on a number of government initiatives, upcoming events and more.



Watch the stream below:



