LIVESTREAMING: Jubilee House press briefing, November 11

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The seat of the Presidency at the Jubilee House will this morning hold a press briefing to update journalists and citizens on recent developments by the government.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently returned home from Glasgow, Scotland after attending the COP26, a climate-focused conference.
Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin is expected to provide updates on a number of government initiatives, upcoming events and more.
Watch the stream below: