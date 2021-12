General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Former president and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 General elections, John Dramani Mahama will tonight address Ghanaians on Christmas eve, December 24, 2021.



The address by the former president is expected to be a Christmas message which will air at 6:00 pm in the evening.



John Mahama revealed this in a Facebook post on Friday.



Watch the stream below: