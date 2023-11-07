You are here: HomeNews2023 11 07Article 1876490

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama addresses Trades Union Congress on state of economy

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

John Mahama is the flagbearer for the NDC play videoJohn Mahama is the flagbearer for the NDC

The leadership of the Trades Union Congress is engaging the National Democratic Congress on various issues that have plagued businesses and workers in Ghana's economy.

Among the issues being discussed are the working conditions of workers in Ghana, the general cost of living, and policy directions among others.

The Secretary-General of TUC, Chairman of the NDC, and John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC are present at the meeting.

John Mahama is currently addressing the members of TUC at the TUC hall.

Watch the livestreaming below