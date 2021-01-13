General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry outlines programme line up of Rawlings funeral ceremony

A committee is addressing the plans by the government for the funeral ceremony of Mr Rawlings

Ministry of Information is holding a press conference to relay extensive plans taken by the government of Ghana for the final burial rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings which have been scheduled to come off from January 24 to 27.



A communique released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to the international community and diplomatic missions Tuesday, January 12, 2021, indicated that Mr Rawlings will be laid in state from January 24 to 26 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 9 am to 5 pm daily.



It also added that there will also be a funeral mass on January 26, from 9 am to 11 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



