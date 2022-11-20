LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry holds press briefing on 'Accra Initiative'

General News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information will hold a press conference that is expected to focus on the 'Accra Initiative' which is aimed at deliberating on major security issues.



The briefing would also host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



The session will, however, be moderated by Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakari who would also provide updates on government's decisions and policy measures.



