LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry give updates on 1-District,1-hospital construction and COVID infections

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is briefing Ghanaians on government’s recently introduced Agenda 111 initiative in response to district hospitals promised by President Akufo-Addo.



On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 President Akufo-Addo will launch a ceremony to commence the government’s “Agenda 111″ projects at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.



The short ceremony is billed to start at 8:00 am on Tuesday, a circular issued by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah to all MPs and MMDCEs in the region.



“Government wants to construct 100-bed capacity district hospitals in all districts without hospitals.”



“The government is putting up 101 hospitals across Ghana and secondly the government is putting up a secondary facility, that is regional hospitals in all the new regions created and a new one at the Western region and convert the Effia Nkwanta Hospital into a metropolitan one,” he is quoted to have said.



