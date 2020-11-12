General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: IDEG roundtable on manifestoes

The forum seeks to provide a platform for women, youth, other groups to engage the political parties

The Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) is holding a roundtable discussion on the manifestoes of the various political parties.



The forum seeks to provide a platform for women, youth, traditional leaders and persons with disabilities to engage political parties on their policy ideas for the 2020 elections.



The event is on the theme “Strengthening Representation, Participation and Accountability: The Election 2020 Manifestoes” and comes barely a month to the December 7 elections.



The event will have participants from women’s groups, Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Traditional Authorities, Youth groups, Public Institutions, the Media and other relevant stakeholders.



It will be moderated by Kwesi Jonah, a senior research fellow at IDEG.



Political parties’ representatives expected as panellists are Chairman of CPP’s Manifesto Committee, Bright Oduro-Kwateng, NDC Spokesperson on Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, and Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, M.P. for Akwapim South Constituency, New Patriotic Party.



Watch the event below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.