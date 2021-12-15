You are here: HomeNews2021 12 15Article 1424359

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Here's a lineup of Wednesday’s programmes on GhanaWeb TV

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programs on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programs on GhanaWeb TV

This Wednesday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, we bring you playbacks of Perez Erzoah-Kwaw's exclusive interview with football coach Abukari Damba on the art of goalkeeping, host of Blogger's forum, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa's interactions with his usual panellists on entertainment stories that made headlines during the week.

Members of Parliament will also sit to deliberate on various issues that concern the Ghanaian populace.

These and many more national events and programmes will air GhanaWeb TV.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment