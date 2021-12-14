LIVESTREAMING: Here's a lineup of Tuesday’s programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This Monday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, we bring you the playback of the just ended GhanaWeb Excellence Awards which honoured a number of dignitaries impacting the country positively on the night of Saturday, December 11 at the Accra City Hotel.



Playbacks of George Ayisi's conversation with Madina's lawmaker Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu on #SayItLoud; Perez Erzoah-Kwaw's exclusive with football coach Abukari Damba on the art of goalkeeping.



These and many more national events and programmes will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



