LIVESTREAMING: Here's a lineup of Tuesday’s programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s a first Tuesday in December here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we bring you a repeat of #SayItLoud where George Ayisi sits down with the MP for Cape Coast South, Ricketts Hagan as they delve deep into the rejection of the 2022 budget by the Minority in parliament.



Host of Bloggers Forum Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests sit down to discuss issues surrounding the Entertainment industry.



In this edition, they take a look at cyberbullying, Journalist Albert, and his encounter with Media personalities, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo.



We go places and get experiences of people with Wonder Ami Hagan on a repeat of people and places, as she takes us through the Nkyinkyim museum and gives us a first-hand look into the museum business.



A repeat of Joseph Adamafio’s conversation with Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi on Sports Check will also air.



These and many more national events and programmes will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



