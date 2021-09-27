LIVESTREAMING: Here's a lineup of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the start of the last week in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we bring you a playback of Bloggers Forum as sit-in host, Bernice Owusuwaa Opare Gyan, discusses the topical issues from the world of entertainment with her guests; and Project Coordinator of the #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign, Wonder Ami Hagan takes a tour of the Accident & Emergency Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Later on, we will bring you a repeat of Friday Debate and BizTech with Joseph Adamafio and Ernestina Serwaa Asante respectively.



Also, a playback of day two for the maiden Presidential Business Summit which was hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Office of the President will air on GhanaWeb TV.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



