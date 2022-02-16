LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line-up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Wednesday in February 2022 as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we bring you playbacks of the government town hall meeting in Takoradi on the proposed E-levy; George Ayisi's interactions with some Ghanaians about their perceptions of the E-levy on #SayItLoud as well as a tour of the Shai Hills resource reserve on People & Places with Wonder Ami Hagan.



Joel Eshun also takes to the streets of Accra once again to ask some Ghanaians if they believe Chris Hughton and Otto Addo will be able to qualify Ghana for the 2022 world cup games.



A repeat of Diallo Sumbry's conversation with Ike Anderson on the Diaspora Link and that of Sports Check with Perez Erzoah-Kwaw and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mahama Ayariga will be aired.



These and many other national events will be captured today on GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



