General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line-up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

This Wednesday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

Today, we bring you a presser from the Ministry of Health with Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health. A repeat of Wonder Ami Hagan's tour at Shai Hills will also be aired.

Joel Eshun takes to the streets of Accra to ask some Ghanaians about who they think deserves Black Stars' coaching job on Sports Debate.

A playback of The Untold with Etsey Atisu will also come your way as Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei journeys us through the story of mothering a child with down syndrome.

Watch the stream below:

